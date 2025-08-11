WOOD RIVER – A man from Wood River remains in custody on felony domestic battery charges, his latest in a history of domestic violence against the same victim.

Jonathon E. Harszy Sr., 32, of Wood River, was charged on Aug. 5, 2025 with one count each of aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony) and his second offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony).

On Aug. 4, 2025, Harszy allegedly intentionally strangled a household or family member by wrapping his arm around the victim’s neck and applying pressure to impede the victim’s normal breathing. He was additionally accused of pushing the same victim to the ground and kicking them while on the ground.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Harszy’s pretrial release from custody, noting he was previously convicted of domestic battery in 2021, also in Madison County.

The petition states Harszy claimed he needed “a place to stay” and was allowed back in the victim’s home. After requesting to see her phone, which she declined, Harszy then reportedly pushed the victim to the ground before escalating the incident further.

“He then put her in a headlock, choking her, and kicked her while on the ground. Officers observed injuries consistent with the victim's statement,” the petition states. “Defendant admitted to the altercation, saying he pushed the victim to the ground, but denied choking her.”

The state’s petition was upheld by a Detention Order, which adds that while strangling the victim, Harszy reportedly stated “words to the effect of ‘I want you dead.’” After citing his history of domestic violence against this same victim, the order states that during this latest incident, Harszy was out on pretrial release from a separate aggravated battery case from 2024.

The latest domestic battery case against Harszy was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

