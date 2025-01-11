ALTON - New felonies filed against a Wood River man include home invasion and more after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and injuring the victim during a “physical confrontation.”

Andrew R. Mercer, 28, of Wood River, was charged with two counts of home invasion (both Class X felonies), aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony) and criminal trespass to a residence (a Class 4 felony).

On Jan. 4, 2025, Mercer allegedly entered an Alton residence without authority, knowing it to be occupied. He also reportedly used a knife to cut the victim’s finger.

A petition was filed to deny Mercer’s pretrial release, stating “a physical confrontation ensued” after Mercer kicked in his ex-girlfriend’s front door.

“Victim reported that they recently broke up and he entered her residence by force and went to the kitchen, obtaining a knife,” the petition states. “He then pushed her, insisting that she had lied to him about their relationship. In so doing, he cut the victim's finger with the knife. He then fled the scene.”

Officers at the scene saw that the front door of the residence showed “signs of forced entry,” the petition concludes.

Mercer’s criminal history shows prior charges of drug possession and driving while intoxicated, with the latter charge filed in Montgomery County, Mo. and all other charges filed in Madison County, Ill.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Mercer, who currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

