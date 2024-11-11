ALTON - A man from Wood River faces five counts of burglary after a series of vehicle break-ins.

Brady N. Sand, 26, of Wood River, was charged with five Class 3 felony counts of burglary on Nov. 1, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

Descriptions of the charges state that on Sept. 16, 2024, Sand entered five different vehicles without authority and with the intent to commit theft.

The five vehicles included a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, a 2008 GMC Envoy, a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, a 2015 Nissan Altima, and a 2002 Toyota Tundra. Aside from the Nissan Altima bearing a Missouri registration number, all other vehicles in this case had Illinois registration numbers.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Sand, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: