ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department announced Thursday that charges have been filed against a Wood River man in connection with an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation they received.

Dane A. Grant was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday, June 24, following the execution of a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Central Avenue in Wood River.

The warrant was obtained after the Alton Criminal Investigation Division received an ICAC tip involving a known account linked to the possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, June 26, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, led by State’s Attorney Tom Haine, issued five counts of child pornography, all Class X felonies, against Grant. An arrest warrant was issued, and Grant remains held at the Madison County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The Alton Police Department expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Wood River Police Department and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, noting their collaboration was instrumental in the investigation’s success.

The department reiterated its commitment to protecting children and prosecuting those who exploit them. Authorities emphasized that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

