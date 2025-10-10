WOOD RIVER – A Wood River man accused of battering an elderly victim and an Edwardsville man charged with domestic battery face felony charges in separate Madison County cases.

Eric M. Sanders, 37, of Wood River, was charged on Oct. 2, 2025 with two counts of aggravated battery (one Class 2 felony, one Class 3 felony), as well as a Class 3 felony count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Sanders allegedly struck a victim about the body, causing bruising, “a broken hand, broken ribs, and a brain bleed,” according to charging documents. The victim in this case was 60 years of age or older at the time of the offense.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sanders was additionally accused of possessing less than five grams of methamphetamine. He was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance in the case presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

In a separate case, Kyle E. Green, 42, of Edwardsville, was charged with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor count of driving while license is revoked.

Green allegedly intentionally strangled a household or family member on Sept. 29, 2025 and drove a motor vehicle on Route 143 in Edwardsville while his license had been revoked.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented the case against Green, who was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

Among the conditions of Green’s release are that he have no contact with the victim from this case, remain at least 500 feet away from them, and not enter the premises of the victim’s Edwardsville residence. He was also ordered not to possess any firearms while on pretrial release and to surrender any firearms and/or Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card in his possession to the Edwardsville Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: