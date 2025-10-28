Downtown Wood River Trick or Treat – Interview with Jason & Eva

WOOD RIVER - Wood River Main Street has two new junior representatives, and they’re eager to be part of the organization’s work.

Eva and Jason, juniors at East Alton-Wood River High School, shared that they started work with Wood River Main Street a few weeks ago. During Wood River’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat event on Oct. 22, 2025, they encouraged people to come out and enjoy everything the town has to offer.

“I feel like this area has so much potential to grow,” said Eva. “Overall, you want to live in a town that you feel proud of. I feel like, that younger generation, we can make Wood River into what it is. We want to put that potential to use. We want to make Wood River known.”

Eva and Jason love their hometown and feel strongly about its continued growth. They advocated for Wood River’s development and urged community members to come see for themselves how the town has continued to grow.

Jason shared that he has been volunteering with Wood River Main Street for a while, but he is excited to now have an official title. He noted that events like the Downtown Trick-or-Treat invite community members to come together and promote Wood River’s expansion.

“It brings all these people together,” he said. “Before I started helping out with these events, I didn’t know that this many people come to our downtown. It’s definitely grown since I started helping out and stuff. Seeing all these people here, it’s definitely very interesting, and you get a sense of pride, like, wow, this is what actually goes on in our city.”

Eva also pointed out that the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event brings in people from across the Riverbend region. She looks forward to Wood River’s annual holiday event in a few months, and both Eva and Jason urged people to attend these events so they can experience Wood River firsthand.

“This is what we should be doing,” Eva added. “You get to see how downtown Wood River is really developing and how it’s growing.”

