Our Daily Show! LIVE Wood River Trick or Treat: Wood River Main Street!

WOOD RIVER - Through Wood River’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat event last week, Wood River Main Street Executive Director Kristen Burns reflected on the event’s success.

“We get such a great turnout,” Burns said. “The participation with the businesses, it’s top-notch. We’re so happy you’re here.”

The event invites families and kids to trick-or-treat down the main streets of Wood River. Most of the businesses participated, giving out candy and decorating their storefronts.

Burns warned that they “absolutely” did not have enough candy for all of the community members who came out on Oct. 23, 2024, but she was still excited to see so many people in downtown Wood River.

Article continues after sponsor message

She noted that Wood River Main Street tries to promote growth and businesses in the city, and the Downtown Trick-or-Treat was a great chance for the organization to share their work with the community.

“The possibilities are really endless,” she said. “[It’s great] being able to be downtown and being able to do what we do here and have people see us and have people know that we’re here to support our community. An event like this with this many people, these are all these eyes that are seeing the businesses that we have down here and the growth that we have and the buildings that are vacant that maybe somebody’s got an idea for. This is a great event for a Main Street.”

Wood River Main Street will stay busy until their Holiday Traditions Night Market on Nov. 29, 2024. They will then take a brief break to work on some organizational tasks, and then jump back into events in February.

Burns hopes the community enjoys all of the events that the organization puts on. She noted the importance of offering these experiences for community members to enjoy.

“It’s crazy, the amount of money that we spend on candy, but it’s such a great event,” she laughed. “This has always been such a great event, and we’re just so happy to have it.”

For more information about Wood River Main Street, including how to get involved, visit their official website at WRBusinessAlliance.org.

More like this: