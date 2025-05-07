Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER – The Wood River City Council has taken the first steps to sell the Wood River Business Park, formerly known as the Envirotech Business Park, to a new owner for further development.

Council members on Monday approved an ordinance to declare the 105-acre site of undeveloped land along Enviro Way in Wood River “surplus” property and authorize its sale to a new owner.

“In the opinion of this City Council, the Wood River Business Park is no longer necessary, appropriate, required for the use of, profitable to, or for the best interests of the City to retain, and should be declared surplus and sold,” the ordinance states.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also passed was a related resolution authorizing a request for proposals (or RFP) for the property. The city is seeking proposals from qualified developers for plans to redevelop the vacant land, which it claims has many advantages for interested developers.

“The Property is strategically located near major highways, the Mississippi river, and the business assets and resources of the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area, making it an ideal location for business and commercial development,” the RFP states. “The City envisions a development that maximizes the site’s potential, enhances the local economy, and aligns with community values and planning goals.”

The former Envirotech Business Park was originally developed in the mid-1990s with the goal of attracting environmentally conscious businesses to the area – but 30 years later, the park is only home to three businesses, leaving over 100 acres of vacant land open for development.

Not only has the city changed the park’s named from Envirotech to Wood River Business Park, it also recently repealed certain “green development” requirements that were put in place in 1994 in its effort to attract developers to the site.

A full recording of the May 5, 2025 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: