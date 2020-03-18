The Wood River Public Library Board of Trustees and Library Director have been closely monitoring the current health crisis regarding COVID-19. Keeping in line with the rest of the City of Wood River, the trustees have decided to close the library starting Wednesday, March 18. We anticipate opening our doors on Monday, April 13. At this time, we do not feel it is in the best interest of our staff or patrons to do any sort of "curb-side" pick up. Here is what you can expect:

WRPL will be closed to the public. This also means the Personnel Meeting (scheduled for

3/17) and the Regular Board Meeting (scheduled for 3/19) have been canceled.

WRPL staff will be in the building for limited hours to answer phone calls and assist you

in any way we can. Monday-Friday 9-5 and Saturday 10-2. The Book Drop will be locked Monday-Friday. If you wish to return items, you can do so Saturday & Sunday. Online resources are still available and staff will be available via phone or email to assist you in any way.

Wood River Public Library Trustees and Director will continue to monitor this situation

closely and things may change in order to protect the health of our communities. Please

check our Facebook, website, or call the library for the most up to date information.

