WOOD RIVER — Mark Beatty, athletic director for East Alton-Wood River, has launched a summer basketball league aimed at providing student-athletes in the Riverbend area with local opportunities to play. The league utilizes the Wood River Rec Center, a facility located adjacent to the school.

Beatty said the main goal of starting the league was to offer games close to home for student-athletes and to make use of the nearby recreation center. “My main goal for starting this summer basketball league was to give student-athletes in the Riverbend area an opportunity to play games close to home and to utilize the amazing facility next door, the Wood River Rec Center,” he said.

The summer basketball league will continue alongside a basketball league, which has two more weeks remaining. After the basketball season concludes, the program will transition to volleyball games on Monday nights in July.

The league features several girls’ teams, including Metro East Lutheran, Bunker Hill, Granite City, East Alton-Wood River, Maryville Christian, and Roxana. Boys’ teams participating are East Alton-Wood River, Father McGivney Catholic, Gillespie, Jersey, Marquette, and Du Quoin.

