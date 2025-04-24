WOOD RIVER - An area National Day of Prayer service is set at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the Wood River Roundhouse. Organizer Debbie Ward said the event will take place outside at the bandstand if weather permits, or inside the building if conditions are unfavorable.

Meteorologist Mike Roberts will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event. The Passion Painter, known for creating live artwork during performances, will also participate, Ward said.

Community leaders will lead prayers focused on seven areas of influence in the nation: government, family, church, education, business and workplace, arts, media and entertainment, and military and first responders.

Ward expressed gratitude to those involved and said she views the National Day of Prayer service as very important for the region.