WOOD RIVER — People gathered along the streets of Wood River on Saturday morning to celebrate the annual Wood River Labor Day Parade, which began at 10 a.m. at the Emerick Sports Complex.

Wood River Labor Day Parade

The parade proceeded south along 6th Street, turned west on Ferguson Avenue, and concluded at North Haller.

Representatives from each local labor union participated in the event, distributing candy to parade watchers as they walked. The parade also featured a backhoe and other equipment, with the Wood River Police Department and Fire Department leading the procession.

Robert Pollard, Wood River Township Chairman, served as this year’s parade marshal. Following the parade, the celebration continued at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois, where the James Stanley Charity Softball Tournament was scheduled to conclude. Union members and their families were invited to enjoy food and refreshments at the park.

