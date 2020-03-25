WOOD RIVER - You might see a few changes in the city of Wood River due to COVID-19 but not everything has changed.

The police and fire department is fully staffed to respond to calls of service and still working 24/7. City Hall is closed to the public but residents can call (618) 251-3100 for assistance and appointments.

Water and sewer bills can be placed in the drop box at City Hall or using electronic means, for special arrangements for bill relief during this mandated shut down period call (618) 251-3131. Public Works is rotating with partial staff and workers are on-call as needed.

The city dump hours are reduced to Friday and Monday from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. City Playgrounds are closed, as well as Belk Park Golf but Belk Park Walking Path and Wright Lake are open with social distancing.

Trash and recycle collection with Republic Services is uninterrupted but large item pick-ups have been suspended.

