WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Fire Department announced a change to the route for the annual Halloween parade scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25, due to ongoing sewer separation work on Wood River Avenue.

The parade will begin as planned at 6th Street Park and proceed south on 6th Street, then turn west onto Ferguson Avenue. Instead of continuing on the usual path along Wood River Avenue, the parade will turn north on 1st Street from Ferguson Avenue and conclude at the intersection of 1st Street and Carringer Avenue.

The pickup area at the end of the parade will remain at the Roundhouse parking lot.

Other sections of the parade route will remain unchanged. Organizers encourage participants and spectators to review the updated map and share the information to help spread the word. Registration for parade entries remains open at www.woodriver.org.