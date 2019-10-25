Wood River Halloween Parade Moved to Sunday
October 25, 2019 10:15 AM October 26, 2019 4:50 AM
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Halloween Parade has been moved to 1 p.m. Sunday with the parade lineup at 12:30 p.m.
The parade was moved to Sunday because of the chance of rain on Saturday. The parade was previously set for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The Hartford Parade was also moved to Sunday and will start after the Wood River parade. That parade should start at around 3:15 p.m.
