WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Halloween Parade has been moved to 1 p.m. Sunday with the parade lineup at 12:30 p.m.

The parade was moved to Sunday because of the chance of rain on Saturday. The parade was previously set for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Hartford Parade was also moved to Sunday and will start after the Wood River parade. That parade should start at around 3:15 p.m.

