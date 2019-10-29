WOOD RIVER - The float winners for the Wood River Halloween Parade have been announced.

Winners this year are as follows with an award of $200 each:

  • Abundant Life - Baby Shark.
  • Class of 1969 - Charlie's Drive-In
  • Pepsi Express VW Beetle

The Wood River Halloween Parade marshal was Tammy Iskarous of Riverbend Ministries.

"The positive impact Tammy has had on Wood River and the entire Riverbend area is immeasurable," Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. "She has been a catalyst for life changes for thousands of families. It was our pleasure to honor her."

Maguire continued and said: "Captain Brian Crawford and the Fire Association does a great job with the parade. This could have been the largest crowd yet, the weather was perfect."

