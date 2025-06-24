WOOD RIVER/GODFREY – Two cases of battery filed last week in Madison County involve a Godfrey resident and a repeat domestic battery offender from Wood River.

Willie C. Rounds, 66, of Wood River, was charged on June 20, 2025 with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

Rounds allegedly caused bodily harm to a family or household member on June 20, 2025. He reportedly struck the victim with closed fists and kicked them about the head and body.

The state’s petition to deny his pretrial release states the altercation unfolded “in the street” before a neighbor witnessed the attack and called police.

“This defendant is already on probation for stabbing this same victim,” the petition states of Rounds. “He is also on conditions of release … for again battering the same victim. He has not appeared for court in either case, and is a flight risk.”

Rounds had previously been convicted of domestic battery in 2024, also in Madison County. He was arrested by the Wood River Police Department on this latest charge and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

Kevin L. Caldwell, 53, of Godfrey, was charged in an unrelated case on June 18, 2025 with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

On May 3, 2025, Caldwell allegedly caused great bodily harm to an individual by throwing the victim to the ground, “causing a pelvic fracture.” The Alton Police Department presented the case against Caldwell, who was ordered released from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

