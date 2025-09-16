WOOD RIVER - Wood River Main Street will host their annual Food Truck Festival this weekend.From 1–4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, community members can enjoy 11 food trucks, games, live music and more fun in downtown Wood River at Ferguson and Whitelaw. Kristen Burns, executive director of Wood River Main Street, expressed her excitement to host another great event.“That’s always one of our favorite events,” Burns said. “We always have great people, great food,...