WOOD RIVER — In a poignant tribute, Deputy Chief Nate Kamp and Engineer/Paramedic Tyler Staicoff of the Wood River Fire Department spent their Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 2024, participating in the Clayton 911 Memorial Stair Climb. The event in Clayton, Mo., was held to honor the 343 FDNY firefighters who perished in the 9/11 attacks.

Kamp and Staicoff climbed 110 floors, each fully equipped with gear and self-contained breathing apparatus, replicating the grueling conditions faced by the firefighters on that tragic day in 2001.

Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut expressed his pride in the dedication shown by his team members.

"We couldn’t be more proud of Deputy Chief Nate Kamp and Engineer/Paramedic Tyler Staicoff," said Stahlhut. "Congratulations, gentlemen, and thank you for representing our service and department."

The tribute underscores the ongoing commitment of firefighters to honor their fallen comrades and the enduring impact of the events of September 11, 2001, in New York City, on the firefighting community.