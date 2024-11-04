Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Fire Department is getting a $740,000 demo pumper truck as it awaits a replacement for a previous pumper truck that was totaled in a fire. City Council members approved the purchase at this week's meeting, where a new Probationary Firefighter was also sworn in.



Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut explained the department’s previous pumper truck caught fire and was deemed “totaled” by the insurance company. Stahlhut said a new pumper truck was ordered in November of 2022, but isn’t expected to arrive until June of 2025, creating an “absence” in the department’s fleet.

Stahlhut said most manufacturers are experiencing delays of three to five years to get orders fulfilled. Because of this, he said the new truck will come with an additional year of its bumper-to-bumper warranty. Once the truck they ordered in 2022 arrives, the demo truck will then be fully outfitted to department specifications.

While the insurance payout from the totaled truck was less than he expected, Stahlhut said he’s hopeful negotiations will continue for additional funding. The department also plans on selling a 2008 Spartan Crimson pumper truck they’ve been having mechanical issues with, which Stahlhut said would net the department $375,925.

He also said there are Capital Improvement and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds set aside for the new truck purchase, as well as a $350,000 zero-interest loan they’ve secured from the State Fire Marshal's office and can apply for again next year.

City Council members on Monday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the sole source purchase of a demo Rosenbauer Pumper Truck from Sentinel Emergency Solutions (SES) for $740,000 and waiving customary bidding procedures.

The Wood River Fire Department also recently welcomed Probationary Firefighter William Korinek, who took his official oath at Monday’s City Council meeting. Korinek was sworn in by City Clerk Danielle Sneed to much applause from attendees before shaking hands and taking photos with Stahlhut and Mayor Tom Stalcup.

A full recording of the Nov. 4, 2024 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

