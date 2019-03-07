Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

WOOD RIVER - Wood River Fire Department responded to a fire call around 2:45 p.m. to McHugh Street in Wood River.

A box alarm was activated and that brought East Alton Fire Department, Roxana Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance for precaution and Wood River Police Department.

The fire was extinguished rapidly in the crawl space underneath the house by the firefighters. The people in the home escaped without injuries. The home was right off Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Wood River Fire Chief Addresses Series of Wind-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025
Fire Departments Respond Swiftly To Early Morning Wood River Structure Fire
Jan 28, 2025
Flames From Vehicle Fire Spread To Wood River House
Feb 16, 2025
Fire Department Responds Swiftly to Motorcycle Fire in East Alton
Feb 28, 2025
Fire Breaks Out in Norfolk Southern Locomotive In Wood River, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze In Quick Fashion
Feb 25, 2025

 