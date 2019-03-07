Article continues after sponsor message

WOOD RIVER - Wood River Fire Department responded to a fire call around 2:45 p.m. to McHugh Street in Wood River.

A box alarm was activated and that brought East Alton Fire Department, Roxana Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance for precaution and Wood River Police Department.

The fire was extinguished rapidly in the crawl space underneath the house by the firefighters. The people in the home escaped without injuries. The home was right off Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

