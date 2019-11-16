Wood River Fire Department and Others Called to Battle Devastating Structure Fire Saturday Night
November 16, 2019 11:16 PM November 17, 2019 9:00 AM
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 10:12 p.m. Saturday night at 72 Alder Court.
The Wood River Fire Department called for mutual aid to battle the blaze. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
When police officers arrived first they reported the trailer was fully involved.
It is unknown at this time if the trailer was vacant.
No injuries were reported.
