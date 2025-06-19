Our Daily Show Interview! Wood River Main Street: New Website and More!

WOOD RIVER - Wood River’s Farmers’ Market opens today and runs through the end of the summer.

The farmers’ market is open from 4–7 p.m. every Thursday starting on June 19 through Aug. 28, 2025, in downtown Wood River. Kristen Burns, director of Wood River Main Street, expressed her excitement to kick off the season.

“We’re excited to have our first one this week on Thursday,” Burns said. “Hopefully the weather is going to be great.”

To start the farmers’ market fun, Spencer McDole will perform throughout the evening on June 19. Klausti’s Kitchen and Downtown’s WestEnd & Courtyard will both be out with food and drinks for community members to enjoy.

Burns noted that she is especially excited for The Rolling Honeysuckle, a mobile flower shop where you can make your own bouquets or purchase pre-made bouquets. This “cute little concept” will be out at the market every week.

Burns acknowledged that Wood River’s Farmers’ Market opens later in the season than most. She explained that this allows farmers to”get a little more surplus” of produce so they can participate in numerous farmers’ markets across the Riverbend. In addition to produce, there will be several “bakers and makers” vending their wares.

She is excited for another great season, and she encourages people to come out and enjoy the fun every Thursday night until the end of August.

For more information, click here or visit the official Wood River Main Street website at WRBusinessAlliance.org.

