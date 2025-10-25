EDWARDSVILLE – Local authorities have charged East Alton and St. Louis residents in their latest felony cases of driving under the influence in Madison County.

Durain D. Cotton, 45, of East Alton, was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, driving while license is revoked/suspended, and possession of a controlled substance, each Class 4 felonies.

Cotton allegedly drove a 2002 Dodge Ram on Old St. Louis Road in Wood River while under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 31, 2025. He was also reportedly found in possession of an undisclosed amount of cocaine.

Cotton had previously been convicted of driving on a revoked/suspended license in 2021, also in Madison County. His license had reportedly been revoked for a previous DUI offense.

The latest case against Cotton was presented by the Wood River Police Department and he was ordered released from custody pending trial.

In a separate DUI case, Deandre Montgomery Jr. of St. Louis was charged with one count each of aggravated driving while under the influence and driving while license is revoked/suspended, both Class 4 felonies.

On Oct. 4, 2025, Montgomery allegedly drove a 2009 Ford Escape on South State Route 157 in Edwardsville while under the influence of alcohol. His driving privileges had previously been revoked or suspended after a prior DUI violation.

Montgomery had previously been convicted of driving on a revoked or suspended license in 2023 in a prior case out of St. Clair County. The Edwardsville Police Department presented the latest case against Montgomery, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

