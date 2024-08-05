Wood River City Council Meeting on Aug 5, 2024

WOOD RIVER - The Wood River City Council has proclaimed Aug. 10, 2024 “Jayden Ulrich Day” in honor of Jayden Ulrich, the East Alton athlete who, while falling just short of qualifying for the finals of the Olympic women's discus throw, has still made her community proud by making the Olympic team.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Tom Stalcup announced that on this year’s Jayden Ulrich day, there will be a Homecoming celebration for her held at the city’s Rec Center.

“On Saturday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Rec Center, a Homecoming for Jayden Ulrich will take place,” Stalcup said. “There will be a parade that will start around 10:30 and end up at the Rec Center.”

He added the parade will be led by emergency vehicles from East Alton, which will escort Ulrich to the Rec Center.

“We’ll give her a big hand of applause in just making the Olympics,” the mayor added. “She’s not happy with the outcome of it, but she’s very thrilled to death that she just made the Olympic team. We’re very proud of her and we just want to show her that.”

City Council members later voted unanimously to approve a Proclamation officially naming Aug. 10, 2024 as Jayden Ulrich day.

A full recording of the Aug. 5, 2024 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.