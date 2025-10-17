WOOD RIVER – Starting next week, pennies will no longer be an acceptable form of payment at Wood River City Hall.

The city announced on Wednesday that this decision stems from a Federal Reserve announcement that penny production is officially ending, noting the federal agency will no longer accept the one-cent coins for deposit.

“Because we can no longer deposit them, the City of Wood River will no longer accept pennies for any payments made at City Hall effective Monday, Oct. 20, 2025,” the city announced.

While payments made online or by credit/debit card will still accept exact amounts, there will be some slight changes for those paying their bills with cash.

Cash payments will still be accepted at City Hall, but residents are asked to round “up or down” to the nearest nickel. Late fees and other penalties will not be imposed on payments that are short by four cents or less.

President Donald Trump instructed the U.S. Treasury Department in February to phase out production of the penny, stating the cost to produce the coins had long outweighed their value.

The full announcement from the City of Wood River is available here.

