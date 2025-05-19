WOOD RIVER – Wood River City Council members on Monday night unanimously approved a bid for fencing at the future Downtown Dog Park.

Superior Fence & Ornamental Iron was awarded the project with a bid of $23,640.31. The scope of the work includes the installation of 475 feet of 5-foot-tall, black vinyl-coated chainlink fencing with a 2-inch diamond mesh.

The fencing will include posts spaced no further than 10 feet apart, with a “bottom tension wire installed along the entire perimeter to prevent digging,” according to the project specifications.

The site would feature two 10-foot double gates and two four-foot single gates, each with “self-closing, self-latching mechanisms.” The main entrance would include a “double gate airlock entry system,” and all materials used will need to be properly resistant to corrosion and ultraviolet (UV) rays to withstand outdoor conditions.

This marks the second approved bid for the Downtown Dog Park after the City Council earlier this year approved a $73,000 bid from Stutz Excavating, Inc. to perform concrete work at the site. More details about that portion of the project are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

