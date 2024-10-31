Our Daily Show! LIVE Wood River Trick or Treat: Wood River Chiropratic

WOOD RIVER - Wood River’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat event brought all businesses out to celebrate Halloween, including Wood River Chiropractic.

Kelly, who works in marketing at Wood River Chiropractic, noted how much she enjoys being involved in the Wood River community. She expressed her appreciation for the people and businesses that make up Wood River.

“I love it,” she said. “I seriously have never seen a community come together like Wood River. It’s just amazing.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River Chiropractic offers chiropractic therapy, physical therapy, electrical stimulation therapy and ultrasound therapy. Kelly said you can find “pretty much anything else a normal chiropractic office would offer” at Wood River Chiropractic.

Kelly leads lunch-and-learns with other local businesses and also works one-on-one with clients to get them the help they need. In her eight months with the business, she has been amazed by how much chiropractic care has helped the people who walk in the doors at the office.

“You’d be surprised. You name what you’re dealing with, and I’m almost positive an adjustment can benefit you,” she said. “Just getting to know you guys one-on-one has been amazing as well, and seeing the progress and how much chiropractic care has benefitted people.”

She said she has enjoyed getting to know the businesses and people who make up Wood River, and she loved participating in the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event and seeing the community have a fun night.

“It’s been great,” Kelly added. “I just have loved so much building partnerships and relationships with the community and getting to know everyone and each business and how unique they are. It’s such a great experience.”

For more information about Wood River Chiropractic, visit their official website at WoodRiverChiro.com.

More like this: