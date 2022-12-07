Left to Right: Jason Woody, Patti Lash, Brad Wells, Kristen Burns, Scott Tweedy, Amy & Matt Herren, Tom Declue III, Tom Stalcup, Steve Palen, Wade Stalhut and Tim O'Donnell.WOOD RIVER - On Wednesday, December 7, Members of Wood River City Government, Wood River Economic Development, and owners Matt and Amy Herrin held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of 1929 Pizza and Wine located at 7 Wood River Avenue in Downtown Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said: "We are so excited to have 1929 Pizza & Wine open. Matt & Amy Herren have extensive knowledge in the food business and are excited to be a part of the Downtown Wood River revitalization. You might not know it yet, but Downtown Wood River is coming back!"

1929 Pizza and Wine is open from 5-9 p.m. Thursday 5-9 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The business is also available for parties throughout the week. For more information visit 1929pizzaandwine.com

