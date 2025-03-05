WOOD RIVER – The Wood River City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 5 p.m. to vote on changing the requirements to call for a special meeting.

The agenda for the meeting, signed by Mayor Tom Stalcup on March 4, calls for just one item of business – to amend the requirements for a special meeting to be held by the City Council.

Currently, special meetings can be called by the mayor or by two council members who submit their request in writing. The proposed amendment would require three council members to request a special meeting.

This comes just two days after Councilman David Ayres called for a special meeting to be held next Monday, March 10, on the subject of firing City Manager Steve Palen.

Ayres and Councilman Bill Dettmers had previously submitted written requests for a special meeting to be held on the subject of a forensic audit and independent investigation into the city over alleged mishandling of TIF funds and much more. However, that meeting – originally set for Feb. 24 – was canceled after Stalcup and Councilmen Jeremy Plank and Scott Tweedy chose not to attend, preventing a quorum.

If passed, the proposed amendment would prevent Dettmers and Ayres from requesting another special meeting without the consent of at least one other council member.

Follow the discussion and vote on the proposed amendment live on Riverbender.com/video/live and stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest Wood River City Council coverage.

