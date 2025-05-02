Our Daily Show Interview! Wood River Main Street!

WOOD RIVER - The City of Wood River invites the community to come out for their Spring Clean Up this weekend.

From 8–11 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, community members can pick up litter and beautify Wood River. Kristen Burns, the executive director of Wood River Main Street, encourages people to come out and make a difference.

“It’s going to be super easy,” she said. “Just come help us. Help clean up our neighborhoods.”

Wood River Main Street will provide trash bags, gloves, grabbers and donuts for volunteers to enjoy. Participants can stop at Central Park next to the Roundhouse, the Wood River Main Street office at 61 E. Ferguson, or Bushy Grove Park to pick up supplies on Saturday.

Volunteers are encouraged to pick up trash anywhere in Wood River. Burns asks that people tell the organization where they will be going when they come to pick up supplies, so Wood River Main Street can send a truck to pick up the garbage bags and dispose of the trash at the city dump.

“It’s nice because people can clean up their own neighborhood if they want to,” Burns pointed out. “Grab the supplies, grab a donut, and then head to wherever you want to be so you can clean up that space that’s important to you.”

Burns encourages people to register online before the Spring Clean Up. She noted registration isn’t necessary, but it helps the organization keep track of their volunteers. She joked that she is a “data weirdo” who likes to keep track of this information.

Last year, Wood River Main Street logged almost 400 volunteer hours. She expressed her gratitude for the people who made this possible.

“That's a huge get for any organization when you have that kind of support,” she said.

Wood River Main Street hopes to see that same level of volunteering this year. You can help out at the Spring Clean Up on Saturday, May 3, 2025, to make Wood River a better place to live.

For more information about Wood River Main Street and the Spring Clean Up, visit the official Wood River Business Alliance Facebook page or their official website at WRBusinessAlliance.org.

