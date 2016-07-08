SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the following type “AA” and “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act recorded during the second quarter of 2016. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

The Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators can be found on IDPH’s website and contains additional information about the violations.

April

Grove of Evanston L & R, a 124-bed skilled care facility located at 500 Asbury Avenue, Evanston, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to implement fall prevention interventions for a cognitively impaired resident with a history of falling, which resulted in a resident fracturing a hip; as well as failure to respond to a door alarm or monitor a resident who eloped from the facility. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing on IDPH’s action on August 3, 2016.

Integrity Healthcare of Chester, a 117-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 770 State Street, Chester, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to supervise residents at high risk for falls and implement interventions to prevent falls, which resulted in a resident fracturing a hip. The facility requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and the case was dismissed.

Lake Shore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 313-bed skilled care facility located at 7200 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to implement fall prevention interventions, to monitor and supervise a resident at risk of falls, and to help reduce injury, which resulted in a resident falling and suffering a subdural hemorrhage and a cut needing sutures. The facility has requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a status conference is scheduled for July 27, 2016.

Windmill Nursing Pavilion, a 150-bed skilled care facility located at 16000 S. Wabash, South Holland, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to follow physician orders resulting in a delay in responding to a non-responsive resident, and failure to report the death to IDPH. The facility has requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a status conference is scheduled for July 28, 2016.

May

Continental Nursing and Rehab Center, a 208-bed skilled care facility located at 5336 N. Western Avenue, Chicago, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to adequately observe and monitor residents, and provide services to address identified substance abuse, resulting in five residents being found unresponsive and sent to the hospital where heroin overdose was confirmed. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing on IDPH’s action on July 19, 2016.

Glenwood Healthcare and Rehab, a 184-bed skilled care facility located at 19330 S. Cottage Grove, Glenwood, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to assess and implement safety measures to reduce the risk of injury, resulting in one resident falling and suffering a head injury. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing on IDPH’s action on July 26, 2016.

Heartland of Moline, a 149-bed skilled care facility located at 833 Sixteenth Avenue, Moline, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to supervise and assist a resident reviewed for falls, resulting in the resident falling and requiring hip surgery. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing on IDPH’s action on July 13, 2016.

Madison Terrace, a four-bed intermediate care/individual intellectually disabled facility located at 95 N. Main, Wood River, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $6,250 for failure to ensure the safety of a resident by having adequate care, monitor, and supervision of a resident with profound intellectual disability. As a result, the resident choked on food they had taken and later died. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing on IDPH’s action on July 20, 2016.

Midwest Rehabilitation and Respiratory Center, a 180-bed intermediate and skilled care facility located at 727 N. 17th Sreet, Belleville, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to have a Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Evacuation plan for bariatric residents weighing more than 1000 pounds. The facility has requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a status conference is scheduled for July 20, 2016.

Morton Terrace H & R Centre, a 166-bed intermediate and skilled care facility located at 191 E. Queenwood Road, Morton, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to ensure residents’ advanced directives concerning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) are incorporated into their medical records. This could result in residents’ advance directives not being followed according to their wishes. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing on IDPH’s action on July 19, 2016.

Providence Palos Heights, a 193-bed intermediate and skilled care facility located at 13259 S. Central Avenue, Palos Heights, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to implement safety measures for a resident at risk for falls, which resulted in one resident being hospitalized and treated for a head injury. The facility has requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a date has not yet been set.

The Villa at South Holland, a 171-bed skilled care facility located at 16300 Wausau Street, South Holland, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000for failure to immediately start and properly perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and failure to have needed medical supplies on an emergency cart. As a result, one resident died and 83 of 117 residents could have potentially been impacted. The facility has requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a status conference is scheduled for August 2, 2016.

Wesley Village, a 73-bed skilled care facility located at 1200 E. Grant Street, Macomb, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to protect a resident from repeated verbal and physical abuse by a staff member. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing on IDPH’s action on July 20, 2016.

West Chicago Terrace NH, a 120-bed intermediate care facility located at 928 Joliet Road, West Chicago, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to identify, assess, and prevent illegal drug use, resulting in two residents overdosing on opioid narcotics. The facility has requested a hearing on IDPH’s actions and a date has not yet been set.

June

Helia Healthcare of Belleville, a 122-bed skilled care facility located at 40 N. 64th Street, Belleville, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to follow the Advanced Directive regarding cardiopulmonary resuscitation for a resident, resulting in death

.

Illini Restorative Care, a 92-bed skilled care and 28-bed sheltered care facility located at 1455 Hospital Road, Silvis, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to administer medical treatment and procedures as ordered by a physician leading to medical complications for one resident, resulting in death. The facility waived its right to a hearing for an automatic fine reduction to $16,250.

Lexington Health Care Center, a 224-bed skilled care facility located at 2100 S. Finley Road, Lombard, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to implement individualized fall risk interventions for a resident with a history of falling, resulting in a spinal injury. The facility waived its right to a hearing for an automatic fine reduction to $16,250.

Rosewood Care Center of Moline, a 120-bed skilled care facility located at 7300 34th Avenue, Moline, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to follow the Advanced Directive regarding cardiopulmonary resuscitation for a resident, resulting in death. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing on IDPH’s action on July 28, 2016.

Trinity Living Center #3, a 16-bed intermediate care/individual intellectually disabled facility located at 3360 Francis Lane, Joliet, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $6,250 for failure to ensure services were provided to a resident to avoid the development of wounds, ultimately leading to sepsis.

Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion, a 116-bed skilled and intermediate care facility located at 515 N. Main, Sandwich, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to provide a safe environment due to water temperatures high enough to cause burns, and to supervise and assist a resident with a history of falls. The facility is scheduled for a prehearing on IDPH’s action on July 21, 2016.

