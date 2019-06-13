WOOD RIVER - Two suspects in an armed robbery Wednesday night at the Verizon Wireless Russell Cellular Store at 623 Wesley Drive in Wood River remain at large, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells reported today.

There was a report of an armed robbery in Wood River at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday at the Verizon Wireless Russell Cellular Store.

The suspects were described as two black males; one allegedly had a silver handgun at the time of the robbery. The two fled in rapid fashion with cell phones and other undisclosed inventory.

“There was a firearm involved, but no shots were fired,” Chief Wells said. “No one was hurt. We are working some leads and have some evidence to process.”

Chief Wells said his staff is reviewing video surveillance from the robbery and will release photos at some point of the suspects.

“This kind of robbery is not unique to Wood River,” he said. “It happens in Chicago, St. Louis and all over at cell phone stores around the country. Cell phones are expensive.”

Chief Wells said if anyone knows anything in regard to the Wednesday night robbery or suspects, please contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3113.

