WOOD RIVER – Improvements are coming to two Wood River facilities after the City Council’s recent approval of an architectural design agreement for a new Public Works building roof and a landscaping contract for the Rec Center.

City Council members on Monday approved an agreement between the city and AAIC Inc. for the design of a new sloped roof system for the city’s Public Works building.

The new sloped roof system will cover the existing roof, including the main building and two building connector structures, according to a design services proposal from AAIC. The new roof will match the existing roof and will feature new gutters, downspouts, and vented soffit panels.

AAIC will cover the “Architectural Design” portion of the project, while the civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing engineering and more will be handled by other entities yet to be determined.

After designing modifications to the existing rooftop, AAIC will prepare an estimated construction budget and “Construction Documents” for the project. The firm has also agreed to provide “Construction Administration” services, which include but are not limited to answering questions from contractors, verifying compliance with design documents, making periodic on-site visits to monitor the project’s progress, and more.

The cost of these services totals $24,000, which includes $17,500 for the Construction Documents Phase and $6,500 for the Construction Administration Phase. AAIC projects a design schedule of four to five weeks, with construction set to follow.

Council members also approved a $25,000 proposal from Integrity Landscapes for landscaping at the Recreation Center. The full scope of the project includes the installation of several shrubs, four Japanese maple trees, a flag pole, a retaining wall around the Rec Center signage, decorative landscaping rocks throughout the site, and more.

Integrity Landscapes has agreed to include the cost of this work, including materials, labor, and a 3D design of the entire project, in their estimated total of $25,000. A completion timeline for the project was not included; the project will reportedly be completed by a “date agreed on verbally between the contractor and the client,” dependent on weather, unplanned changes, and other factors.

