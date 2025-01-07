WOOD RIVER - Wood River City Council members are moving forward with plans for a downtown dog park after accepting a $73,000 bid for concrete work on the project.

Councilmen unanimously accepted a bid from Stutz Excavating, Inc. to perform concrete work for the Downtown Dog Park.

The proposal from Stutz Excavating calls for 2,246 square feet of concrete sidewalk, 570 feet of concrete curb, and more at a total cost of $73,321. This amount was the lowest of three total bids received.

Councilman Bill Dettmers said while he wasn’t sure building the dog park was “the right thing to do” for the city, his opinion on the matter has been swayed by a dog-owning constituent who emailed him in support of the project.

“It’s not because I’m against dogs or anything like that, I’m just not 100% sure this is the right thing for the city to be doing, but I’m going to support it anyway,” he said.

Councilman David Ayres asked who would be in charge of maintaining the park. City Manager Steve Palen said that responsibility would fall to individual dog owners and the Parks and Recreation Department, the latter of whom would clean the park on an as-needed basis.

With no further discussion, City Council members voted unanimously to accept the bid from Stutz Excavating. The item’s approval sets concrete work on the project officially in motion, though the exact completion date has yet to be determined.



