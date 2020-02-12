ALTON - Wood River Police and Alton Police worked together Tuesday to take into custody a suspect in a large-scale equipment theft case. The equipment was supposed to be delivered at a Subway in Idaho.

The truck and construction equipment was found in the 1800 block of Ervay in Alton, Chief Wells said. The case would have been presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today, but because of Lincoln’s birthday, it will be on Thursday. Charges are expected by Thursday evening, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

“We have a company in Wood River - DBI Construction - that do logistics and transport equipment to different states,” he said. “They have a contract with Subway to do new stores and reconstruction and a driver was supposed to deliver equipment in Idaho, but never showed up. The driver kept saying he dropped the equipment off, but the business owner studied gas receipts for travel and it was discovered the person went to Alton with no intention to deliver the equipment.

"We have a good relationship with the Alton Police and we worked with them in the investigation. We recovered and returned the equipment and truck to DBI Construction and now have someone in custody.”

Chief Wells said once charges are issued he will release more information about the suspect and the case.

