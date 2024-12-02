Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER - A federally funded project to build a detention pond near 9th Street in Wood River is making progress after City Council members gave Madison County authority to complete certain steps on their behalf.

City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved an Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Wood River and Madison County for environmental review services related to the 9th Street Detention Pond Project.

According to the agreement, the city has received federal grant funding for the project, and is responsible for all associated environmental review, decision-making, and action. The city has requested that Madison County act as the “Responsible Entity” to handle these obligations on their behalf.

Madison County was reportedly selected “due to its prior experience navigating the environmental review portion of a similar project's process and as a means of expediting the Project for [the] City.”

A full recording of the Dec. 2, 2024 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

