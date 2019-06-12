ALTON – A total of six local softball players were recently named to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State teams, which were announced on Tuesday.

Alton senior Tami Wong was selected for the Class 4A team, while Roxana seniors Abi Stahlhut and Olivia Stangler, along with junior Kiley Winfree, and Marquette Catholic junior Jada Johnson and sophomore Kiley Beth Kirchner, were named to the Class 2A team.

Wong, a four-year player for the Redbirds, was the second-leading hitter in the area in stats from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, hitting .625 in the 2019 season, with nine home runs and 41 RBIs. Wong hit .509 in her junior season and .496 in 2017. She was the only Redbird player to be named to the team and will play softball at Washington University in St. Louis next spring.

Stahlhut was the area’s third-leading hitter this season, hitting .611 with 13 homers and 25 RBIs on the season, also connecting for 37 homers and 160 RBIs in her career with the Shells. Stahlhut will play for Indiana in the Big Ten next season.

Stangler batted .514 with five homers and 34 RBIs on the season. Her average improved each season, hitting .313 in 2017 and .443 in 2018. Stangler will be playing at Lincoln College next season.

Winfree, who was a junior this past season for the Shells, was named to the third team. Winfre hit .424 with one home run and 30 RBIs, but the single homer was a big one, a grand slam on Mar. 20 in a 15-12 win over Civic Memorial. It’s Winfree’s first All-State selection.

Johnson, a junior infielder for the Explorers, was named to the third team after a season where she hit .443 with a career-high 39 RBIs. Johnson hit .346 in her sophomore season in 2018 and .385 her freshman year.

Kirchner, who was a sophomore this past season for Marquette, was named to the second team, hitting .574 on the year with 18 RBIs. The highlight of Kirchner’s season was getting 11 straight base hits, which put her tied for 12th on the state’s all-time list.

In additions, four members of Piasa Southwestern’s team – Bailee Nixon, Josie Boullion, Mayci Wilderman, and Bri Roloff – were named to the Class 2A team.

