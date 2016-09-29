(Busch Stadium) After delivering a pinch-hit triple in the 9th inning last night, Kolten Wong is ready to return to full action whenever called upon by the St. Louis Cardinals.

“That extension part of my throw was really pinching, but today–full range of motion,” shared Wong, who received a cortisone shot on Monday for his shoulder. “I tested all that and should be good. I’m going to go out there and throw a little bit, make sure I’m fully ready to go, but from what I’ve been feeling and with what trainers have told me, we’re ready to go.”

Interestingly enough, Wong did not expect to be in the lineup today.

“No,” he answered when asked if he was surprised. “There’s other guys who have been playing, grinding. Me coming off the injury, if I was in there, I’d be ready but I knew that it was going to be someone else in there.

“Just to give Mike the okay that I’m ready if you need me for a double-switch, pinch-hit, whatever you need me for. I think that’s the big thing and we’ll go on from there.”

The triple for Wong was his 7th of the season, a career-best and tops on the Cardinals. He is also leading MLB in pinch-hitting with a .400 (8-20) batting average.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI