(Busch Stadium) Even though he’s not in the starting lineup as the St. Louis Cardinals open their season tonight, Kolten Wong has no issues with the decision and emphasizes he is on the same page with his manager, Mike Matheny.

“100%,” stated Wong pregame. “We’re here to win a ring. We want to bring back another World Series to St. Louis and that’s all it’s about.”

The second baseman recently bristled at the idea of platoon, but has since clarified his reaction.

“What I said was just emotion, being a competitor, and wanting to go out there and be with the team every single day,” said Wong. “If that’s wrong with me, then so be it. But I’m going to go out there and I want to win. Me being out there, I’m going to play as hard as I possibly can every single day. That’s what I do. You know what, today’s not my day–Lester’s on the mound. Jedd’s swinging the bat the way that he’s been doing. I’m behind Jedd. I’m behind Mike and their decisions. We’re going to go and we’re going to do what we can to win.”

Following his reaction, Wong spoke with both Manager Mike Mike Matheny and General Manager John Mozeliak.

“I definitely spoke with him,” said Mozeliak. “I just wanted him to understand that there’s a lot of people in this camp that did play well. Just so he understood that you can’t just solely look at this in a vacuum or silo, where there’s other people at stake. That’s part of maturing and understanding what it means to be part of a team.”

“There’s always that opportunity and possibility because we have a number of guys out here fighting every single day to get in the lineup,” explained Matheny. “I don’t think anybody’s ever guaranteed anything in this game, we come out and we earn it. The conversation with Kolten was the exact same with everybody else–just go out there and be a guy that fights his way into the lineup every single day and just trust the fact that we’re doing what’s best for this team. You keep working on getting better and we’ll find opportunities to maximize how you can help our club. He gets it.”

There was also some understanding given to Wong on how he may have interpreted the question or idea of him being in a platoon.

“I think overall we’ve tried to give him some clarity–we’re not hiding from the fact that want him to take hold of that position,” said Mozeliak. “I think in his case, just go out and play well. You go out and play well, things have a way of working themselves out. So that’s what I hope happens.”

“I think it comes down to who’s going to be playing better at the time, who’s going to get the starts–and I’m on board with that,” said Wong. “That’s how I came up through the system and I came through life. Playing and earning my spot. As long as I earn my spot, that’s all I want.”

Wong hit just .192 (10-52) with 11 strikeouts this spring, but made an impression in other areas.

“I thought he had a good spring overall,” said Matheny. “Defensively, it seemed like no matter what was going on, no matter what kind of at-bat he had, he was making phenomenal plays in the field. That’s part of the conversation. Don’t let that go. That’s the kind of player you should be. The other’s going to come. He’s going to hit–I don’t think there’s no question about it. And I think he’s going to do it at a very high level. In the meanwhile, the defense, the way he runs the bases, the way he plays the game, and bringing some life and energy–that’s something we can control for the most part, so make sure that you’ve got that every day.”

Consider the message understood.

“Tonight’s not my night, but I’m going to be ready whenever my name’s called,” said Wong. “If it’s called in the 7th or whatnot, I’m going to go and make sure I play as hard as I can and I do what I can to help this team win.”

photo credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt/UPI, STLBaseballWeekly.com