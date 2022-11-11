WonderLight's Christmas Drive-Thru Returns At World Wide Technology Raceway - Open Nightly Through Jan. 1
MADISON - The WonderLight's Christmas drive-thru show is back again at World Wide Technology Raceway.
The show is open nightly, including holidays, from November 11 through January 1 from 5-10 p.m. World Wide Technology Raceway is located at 1905 Collinsville Road, Fairmont City, IL 62201.
It costs $30 per car for up to seven passengers while kids three and under are free.
It's advertised as being up to a 45-minute experience but ultimately depends on how busy of a night it is.
For tickets and more information visit their website.