MADISON - The WonderLight's Christmas drive-thru show is back again at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The show is open nightly, including holidays, from November 11 through January 1 from 5-10 p.m. World Wide Technology Raceway is located at 1905 Collinsville Road, Fairmont City, IL 62201.

It costs $30 per car for up to seven passengers while kids three and under are free.

It's advertised as being up to a 45-minute experience but ultimately depends on how busy of a night it is.

For tickets and more information visit their website.