ALTON - The Alton Branch of the NAACP always has a special service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. around his birthday and Sunday was again a “wonderful tribute,” Rosetta Brown, an Alton alderwoman and second vice president of the group, said.

Assembly time for the King motorcade was at 2 p.m. Sunday with a 2:30 p.m. departure from Lincoln Douglas Square to James Killion Park. The program began at 3 p.m.

Brown described Sunday as “a great day” for Alton celebrating Dr. King’s birthday and legacy even with the lingering COVID-19 Pandemic and cold temperatures. Brown said with masks, social distancing, the motorcade, and the celebration outside, it was a safe event.

“We had a wonderful motorcade and our service was a hit,” she said. “It was widely attended with a very diverse audience. The program participants were great and all delivered words of Dr. King.”

"Lift Every Voice And Sing," was performed by Rev. Mark, and Marquetta Goins performed a touching rendition of “Life Every Voice And Sing,” Rosie said.

Don Sanford, the pastor of Greater St. James Church, was the keynote speaker and spoke on moving forward, “When we fight, we win. Encouraged everyone to work together and unify the community and keep celebrating Dr. King in a positive manner.”

Gregory Harrison received the Alton Branch NAACP Dr. King Religious Award.

Rosie Brown thanked the Dr. King Celebration Committee for doing such a good job with the celebration.

“Alton has never missed a Dr. King Celebration inside or outside or during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Rosie said. “Inside or outside, Dr. King needs to be celebrated. "

"Dr. King was out in the rain, snow, and sleet. We can put our coats on and stand unified and represent Dr. King.”

