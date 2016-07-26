ALTON - The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women (WEW) is moving their monthly meetings to the first Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The group has moved the meetings to Senior Services Plus, Inc located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

The goal of the group is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. Laura Mattson organizer of WEW said she felt the move to SSP reflected the members ‘commitment to helping other women by supporting organizations such as SSP that provide valuable assistance and services to women in the region.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all business women in the Riverbend area.

The chapter's next meeting will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2016, with a presentation by AJ French titled, ” Foundational Principles of Wellness.” AJ will discuss how Hope, Personal Responsibility, Support, Education, Self-Advocacy & Spirituality are critical to a person’s overall wellness. AJ has personal experience and professional expertise regarding mental health recovery. She is an activist for individuals experiencing poverty who participate in public healthcare and human services. AJ was appointed by Illinois Governor Pat Quinn to the Independent Living Council of Illinois. Loves to write and her commentaries have been published in The Telegraph and The State Journal Register. She has been a regular blogger for the Pathways to Promise and Dave Wise Matters.

There is no cost to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available for you to purchase at the SSP Grill. Reservations are appreciated. If you would like to attend please rsvp to wewillinois@gmail.com by Monday, August 1st.

For additional information on WEW or AJ French please contact Laura Mattson at­­­ 618-781-1279.

