ALTON – Women’s Health Month is observed annually in May with the goal to empower women in such a way that they can make health a priority. This specific recognition month also equips women with the knowledge to help other women on their journeys to improve their health.

In the spirit of individuals and health care workers aligned so that every woman can live a healthy and happy life, Mission Partners at OSF Moeller Cancer Center in Alton (2200 Central Avenue) are hosting their first-ever Women’s Health Fair on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 3–5 p.m.

Women of all ages throughout the Riverbend region are invited to attend this FREE event to get pampered inside and out featuring a variety of women’s health-related activities encompassing screenings, assessments, and education. The Women’s Health Fair will also provide attendees with the opportunity to potentially walk away with gift baskets and raffle prizes while also enjoying food and drinks.

Among the highlighted screenings being offered are FREE breast exam screenings – limited slots are available during the event, so pre-event registration is encouraged to reserve a specific time slot. Registration can be completed by calling (618) 433-7610. OSF Moeller Cancer Center Mission Partners Dr. Manpreet Sandhu (medical oncology) and Brandy Baxley (advanced practice nurse – cancer care) will be joined by Deena Brown (advanced practice nurse – women’s health) from OSF Medical Group-Alton will be providing this service.

Additional programs, services, and vendors on-hand include (but not limited to):

Skin cancer screening – provided by Colin Solomon, advanced practice nurse – family medicine, OSF Medical Group (Alton)

Lung cancer screening assessments

Genetic testing information from Myriad

Illinois Breast & Cervical Program

Balance and flexibility exercises

Therapy dogs

Massage chairs

Assistance with setting up primary care appointments

Cholesterol and glucose testing

Blood pressure readings

Sleep apnea screenings

Anxiety/Depression screenings

OSF Moeller Cancer Center offers nationally recognized, compassionate cancer care in a state-of-the-art facility by an expert team of board-certified physicians and oncology-trained nurses who work collaboratively to provide individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient.



Mission Partners at OSF Moeller Cancer Center ensure a patient’s physical, emotional and spiritual needs are met throughout their cancer journey.



From advanced medical and surgical treatments to comforting spaces like the center’s chapel and healing garden, OSF Moeller Cancer Center is dedicated to supporting their patients every step of the way.



More information OSF Moeller Cancer Center programs, services and oncology medical and clinical Mission Partners can be obtained by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.



AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 17 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 17 hospitals – 11 acute care, five critical access, one continuing care – with 2,305 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs more than 26,000 Mission Partners across 160+ locations and includes OSF OnCall, the digital health operating entity which offers a hospital-at-home. Advances in health care transformation take place through OSF Innovation and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the third largest pediatric hospital in Illinois, cares for our smallest patients. In addition, OSF has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org.