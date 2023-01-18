Game #18

Morehead State Eagles (6-11, 2-4 OVC)

at SIUE Cougars (4-13, 3-3 OVC)

Thursday, January 19th, 5:00 p.m.

First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois

LAST GAME: Ajulu Thatha turned in her sixth double-double of the season and the Cougars had three players score in double-figures as SIUE went on to down Lindenwood 74-63 on Saturday night at First Community Arena. The Cougars took the first four points in the contest and never looked back, holding their lead for the entire game. SIUE forced 21 turnovers in the contest while shooting a season-high 52 percent (27-52). SIUE scored 42 of its 74 points in the paint and were held scoreless from behind the arc. The Cougars made up for their perimeter offense by shooting 20-24 at the line.

DO IT FOR FREE: The Cougars rank second in the OVC and 85th in the NCAA averaging 13.41 free throws made per game. SIUE also ranks second in the OVC and 92nd in the country in free throw attempts per game at 18.88. Thatha's 91 attempts leads the conference and ranks 58th in the country. Her 66 free throws made ranks second in the OVC and 70th nationally.

LET IT FLY: SIUE ranks third in the OVC averaging 19.8 three-point attempts per game. The Cougars rank fourth connecting on an average of 5.6 threes per game.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Thatha was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week on Jan. 17 for the third time this season following consecutive double-doubles against Eastern Illinois and Lindenwood. Her 32 points at Eastern Illinois set a career-high in scoring before collecting her sixth double-double of the season vs. Lindenwood. She also received the honor on Jan. 1 and Nov. 29.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE TROUBLE: Thatha has recorded six double-doubles this season, including last time out against Lindenwood. She is averaging 19.2 points and 10.8 rebounds since beginning league play. The senior leads the conference in rebounds per game (7.6) and double-doubles.

CAREER MARKS: Sophomore guards Molly Sheehan and Sofie Lowis set career-high marks in assists last game vs. Lindenwood. Sheehan finished the contest with eight while Lowis contributed four.

LOWIS IS LEADING: Lowis ranks 12th in the OVC averaging 11.82 points per contest. She also ranks second in the league and 95th in the country with 107 three-point attempts. Her four three pointers on Jan. 5 vs. Tennessee State tied a season high.

