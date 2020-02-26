JERSEYVILLE - A new woman-owned bar and gift shop- Uncorked Spirit is up and running in Jerseyville.

Uncorked Spirit is a bar and shop. With a huge array of drinks including craft beer, wine, bourbon and more. Their gift shop has a great array of gifts including clothing, home decor, CBD, tea, build your own man crates and gift baskets and a lot more.

“We believe we are able to bring something to Jersey County that is new and exciting and that people will enjoy. Our 'Sip and Shop' motto makes our shop stand out from the rest. The ladies can drink one of our chocolate, strawberry, or peach wine slushies or a glass of wine and shop, while their husbands sit at the bar and drink a rare bourbon or one of our different types of craft or domestic beers,” said owner Jennifer Gibson.

It doesn’t stop at being a bar and gift shop, Uncorked Spirit is also a great place for events.

“Our indoor/outdoor wine garden makes us an ideal venue for parties and events. We would love for groups to enjoy our Banquet Room. During our first year of operation, we are offering our room complimentary as long as they and their guest's gift shop receipts total $200 or more. We have also partnered with Imos, Wok, and Subway to offer a variety of meals and snacks daily,” said Gibson.

Uncorked Spirit has been open for a few months now in Jerseyville and it is run by a family of entrepreneurial women, Jan DeSherlia, Jeniffer Gibson, Laura Stemm, and Mary-Karen Wittman.

“We opened on Small Business Saturday, which seems appropriate. We have grown up with an entrepreneurial spirit and these are the things we are passionate about,” said Gibson.

As far as what you can find at Uncorked Spirit, over 100 different craft and domestic beers, rare and popular wines, bourbon and whiskey including rare bottles, and more. Their shop carries a whole line of bourbon related items from cookbooks to BBQ sauce, boutique clothing, wine and beer-themed merch, home decor, soaps, honey, jewelry, men’s shaving cream, cheese, tea, CBD and a ton more.

There are always great events happening at Uncorked Spirit, too.

“4204 Craft Beer Tasting, Wine 101, Bourbon Tasting, St Patrick's Day, Wine and Pie, and many more to come,” said Gibson.

Uncorked Spirit is located at 1600 South State Street Suite J, Jerseyville Illinois 62052. For more information follow them on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/pages/ category/Gift-Shop/Uncorked- Spirit-114825269899268/

