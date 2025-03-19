ST. LOUIS – Porsha B., St. Louis resident and employee at QuikTrip, won a new 2024 Ford Maverick through the United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) annual Watch.Enter.Win! contest.

Porsha has consistently donated $5 a week for years to UWGSL to help others, and for her, this moment was a welcome and unexpected culmination of her generous support.

“Who would have thought that giving this $5 a week for the past two years would turn into this?” Porsha said in excitement. “All I can say is ‘Thank you.’ I never thought I was going to wake up, go to work, and come to a new truck!”

The vehicle is a key part of an annual donation to UWGSL by O’Fallon, IL based Auffenburg Dealer Group to help increase UWGSL’s visibility and impact through the local campaign. In addition to donating a car, Auffenburg and their employees contributed more than $40,000 to the UWGSL 2024 community campaign.

“We are so pleased to continue this exciting tradition of allowing people who support United Way a chance to win a new car through the Watch.Enter.Win contest,” said Michelle Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Auffenburg Dealer Group has long been a valued partner of United Way, and we are so appreciative of them sponsoring this event, donating this car, and continuing their support of United Way’s annual campaign.”

For more than 20 years, Auffenberg Dealer Group has generously donated a car for the Watch.Enter.Win! contest. This is a special opportunity for UWGSL’s supporters to win a car by watching UWGSL’s mission video and entering the drawing for a new car.

“The car giveaway was designed so that people could come together and learn more about the United Way story because its such a great story, they help so many people,” said Jamie Auffenburg, President of Auffenburg Dealership Group. “It would almost be impossible to live in this area and not have a family member or neighbor who has been impacted by United Way. They have an awesome cause that does a lot and reaches a lot of people, I don’t know anything that comes close.”

UWGSL helps 1 in 3 people throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois through five impact areas: providing basic needs, early childhood and youth success, health and wellbeing, financial mobility, and community stability and crisis response.

