ALTON - A woman was transported to a hospital from the scene of a lunchtime accident at the entrance of Clark Bridge in Alton on Tuesday.

The call to the Alton Fire and Police Departments came in at 12:16 p.m. at Landmarks Boulevard and the Clark Bridge.

One person apparently was making a turn and the other driver was going straight. One car appeared to turn into the other. Traffic was slowed after the accident.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Eichen said the department has been called to that particular area a lot for accidents in the past.

Eichen did not specify exactly what caused the crash situation today. He said over time, there have been a lot of calls after people trying to beat the lights at the intersection going to and from work. He encouraged motorists to obey the signals at the Clark Bridge intersection.

More like this: