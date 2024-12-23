EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois State Police reported on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, that a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in the 400 block of North Sixth Street on Sunday evening, Dec. 22, 2024.

The gunshot victim was identified as Markela Howliet.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police both responded to the crime scene at 7:27 p.m., where the woman was pronounced dead.

There have been no other details released about the shooting. ISP and East St. Louis Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

