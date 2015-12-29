GRAFTON - Some co-workers and family members have been looking for a missing Grafton woman since Sunday as river levels continue to rise.

Heather Bardsley, 42, of Grafton, an employee of King Louie’s in Wood River, has been missing since 11 p.m. Saturday, her boss, Donnie O’Dell, owner of King Louie’s Drive-In, said Monday night. O’Dell commented on the situation from Grafton. Bardsley has an 11-year-old daughter, Abbey.

Bardsley had been at one of the Grafton establishments when she was driven home by a man and a woman, O’Dell said he was told by one of the people last with her.

“Heather got across the water running rapidly across the roadway behind Amoco and when the two looked back across, she was gone,” O’Dell said he was told by one of the two who last saw her.

No one in Grafton has seen Heather since 11 p.m. Saturday, O’Dell said. The creek behind the Amoco station is out and runs quickly, O’Dell said.

“The family is really having a tough time. It is possible she tried to cross the creek again and got swept away, but we just don’t know,” O’Dell said. “Her mother and aunt are trying to draw attention to it in case someone knows anything about her whereabouts.”

Grafton Police Chief Marshall Lewis made a statement that Bardsley was last seen between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday night and was on her way home but didn't make it.

She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and zebra-print rubber rain boots when she was last seen.

O’Dell and the family and friends have searched the woods and creek area and have not been able to find anything.

Heather once worked at the Amoco station in Grafton, so she is very well known in the community, O’Dell said. She enjoys going to some of Grafton establishments along the riverfront when she is not working, he added.

“She is a great person,” he said. “She is outgoing. She knew tons of people. Everybody that comes in our drive-in restaurant knows Heather and Heather thinks everyone is her friend.”

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Heather should contact the Grafton Police Department at 618-786-3344 or call O’Dell at 618-254-1114.

